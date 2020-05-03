COVID-19: Dangote donates 400-samples capacity testing centre to Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

President of the Dangote Group and Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has donated a mobile laboratory to augment the coronavirus testing capacity in Kano State.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje disclosed this yesterday during a press briefing organised by the state taskforce committee on Covid-19 which took place at the Africa House in Kano.

He disclosed that the testing centre with a daily capacity for 400 samples is expected to arrive Kano on Monday.

“As we are targeting more testing centres in the state, the richest man in Africa, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, is donating a mobile testing centre with the capacity of testing 400 people daily. The facility coming to Kano in the next two days, by Monday,” Ganduje said.

He lamented the rising cases of positive COVID-19 in the state, describing it as “a thing of great concern.” He added, “We are aware that with the bouncing back of the Aminu Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital testing centre with the capacity for 88 samples per day, and the coming up of another testing centre at Bayero University, Kano with the capacity of 20 samples per day, would mean another rise in the identified positive cases.”

