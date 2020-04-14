COVID-19 continues its spread, cases now 362 in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased to 362 after the confirmation of 19 new suspected cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on its official twitter handle on Tuesday night.

The breakdown shows that: 14 of the new cases are in Lagos, two in FCT and one each in Kano, Akwa Ibom and Edo States.

“As at 09:20 pm 14th April there are 362 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths,” NCDC posted on twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Nineteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 14 in Lagos

2 in FCT

1 in Kano

1 in Akwa Ibom

1 in Edo As at 09:20 pm 14th April there are 362 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/ySAhNzWnnU — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 14, 2020

Related

Download Daily Trust News App