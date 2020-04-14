Breaking News
COVID-19 continues its spread, cases now 362 in Nigeria
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID-19 continues its spread, cases now 362 in Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 continues its spread, cases now 362 in Nigeria

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
File photo

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased to 362 after the confirmation of 19 new suspected cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on its official twitter handle on Tuesday night.

The breakdown shows that: 14 of the new cases are in Lagos, two in FCT and one each in Kano, Akwa Ibom and Edo States.

“As at 09:20 pm 14th April there are 362 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths,” NCDC posted on twitter.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.