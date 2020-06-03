COVID-19: Community leader expresses worry over prolonged closure of worship places

ADVERTISEMENT

A community Leader in Kaduna State, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad Bida, Garkuwan Nupe, has expressed concern over prolonged closure of worship places by the state government.

He said there was a need for the state government to consider reopening such places for people to pray to their creator to bring an end to the pandemic in the country.

Alhaji Muhammad Bida also called on the state government to adopt stringent measures towards preventing visitation of people under quarantine by their relations to avoid further spread of the virus in the state.

“I think it’s high time the state government lifted the embargo on religious places so as to allow people to continue with their worship since additional day has been added to the two days lockdown free days in the state,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Kaduna residents now enjoy Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as lockdown free days in the state after a review by the state government.

The community leader added that it is worrisome seeing places of worship closed for months in the state while neighborhood markets still operate in communities.

He also added that the government should also ensure that all worship places abide by the guidelines to protect worshipers from contracting the virus.

Alhaji Bida, who is also the National Chairman, Muslim Cemetery Managers Association of Nigeria, further appealed to state governments to avoid blowing the issue of the COVID-19 cases out of proportion for financial gains.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App