COVID-19 claims senior citizen, 1 other in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has announced two deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, eight days after the state announced its first fatality from the virus.

Daily Trust reports that Kaduna State now has a record of three deaths from the virus, with the first being a retired civil servant with underlining health conditions who had concealed his travel history to Kano when he visited a private and government hospital for treatment.

However, Governor El-Rufai announced on his official twitter handle that the latest fatalities included a senior citizen of the state from Makarfi Local Government Area and a lady from Zaria Local Government Area.

Even though he did not disclose the name of the victims, the governor had on Thursday night clarified that seven of the additional cases announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) included a senior citizen who had received many visitors at home.

In a tweet from his official twitter handle, El-Rufai also said the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state had risen to 87.

He said the latest case of the disease as announced by the NCDC on Saturday night included a male from Igabi and a female from Chikun Local Government Areas.

According to the NCDC, Kaduna has so far recorded 98 cases of COVID-19.

