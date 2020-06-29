COVID-19: Church donates N21m items to UniAbuja hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

…As FCTA, NOA move to launch campaign

A church in Abuja, Family Worship Centre (FWC), has donated items worth N21 million to the management of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada, for treatment of COVID-19.

Among the items were a dialysis machine, potable water treatment Gambro, sliding top electric operation table, theatre lamp with camera and the drugs: Iv Rocephin 1g (286) pieces, Iv Biophin (400) pieces and Iv Flagyl 500mg (196) pieces.

Other items were Clexane (40mg/40 pieces), surgical masks, shoe covers and disposable boots.

Pastor Akuboh Wilson, who represented Senior Pastor Sarah Omakwu, while presenting the items to the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of UATH, Prof. Bissalla Ekele, said the donation was part of the church’s support to the management to help it do more in the discharge of its responsibilities.

He said the church was appreciative of the hospital’s effort in managing COVID-19 patients.

Prof. Ekele appreciated the church for the donation, saying it was the first to assist the hospital with items for the management of COVID-19 patients.

He informed the pastor and his team that the hospital had managed over 150 COVID-19 patients since March, 2020.

He assured that the hospital would make judicious use of the items donated by the church.

