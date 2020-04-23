COVID-19: Chinese Chamber of Commerce donates N48m to Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria has donated N48m as its contribution to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The donation was received on behalf of the Presidential Task Force Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha by the PTF National Coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu, on Thursday in Abuja.

The SGF expressed appreciation over the support Nigeria has received from the Chinese government and its companies in Nigeria.

According to him, the latest gesture indicated that Nigeria has had strong business ties with China, particularly in the infrastructural development of the country.

He said, “China has contributed immensely to the infrastructural development of our country as well as the human development sector.

“The current COVID-19 pandemic which started in December continues to be a major concern for the rest of the world. It has become a global pandemic; thousands have died; 2.5 million infected and our countrymen at risk of infection.”

He said that COVID-19 is the most important public health emergency of the time and therefore requires all hands to be on deck to effectively combat the pandemic.

Also speaking, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Zhou Pingjian, said that China and Nigeria are allies in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese ambassador said, “To defeat the virus, solidarity and cooperation are our most potent weapon.

“China will never forget the invaluable support it received from the government and good people of Nigeria, including those Nigeria brothers and sisters who chose to stay-put in Wuhan, or other parts of China, at the most demanding stage of its outbreak response.”

He said that China would continue to partner with the Federal Republic of Nigeria and will stand as its friend, particularly, in this time of difficulties.

The Ambassador said that COVID-19 is a joint battle that requires countries of the world to come together to fight in the spirit of cooperation and brotherhood to overcome the pandemic.

Speaking earlier, the President of the General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, Mr. YE Shuijin, said that he was making the donation on behalf of the 160 member-companies and staff in Nigeria.

He said that Nigeria and the Chinese governments have carried out multiple bilateral cooperation to fight the pandemic.

