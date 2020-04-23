COVID-19: Chelsea star buys protective masks for traders in Sierra Leone

ADVERTISEMENT

Antonio Rüdiger of Chelsea Football Club of England has launched a $30, 000 fund raising campaign to procure 60, 000 protective face masks for distribution to low income market traders in Free Town, Sierra Leone.

The initiative according to the soccer star was aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus in the West African country.

He launched the Gift Box on his official twitter handle, appealing to wealthy individuals and groups to support the initiative for the vulnerable group in Freetown.

He kick started the donation with a pledge of $5, 000.

He thanked Mesoud Ozil of Arsenal and three other football stars to supporting the foundation with additional $5,000 donation.

Antonio Rüdiger @ToniRuediger I am pleased to announce that my Foundation Antonio Rüdiger For Sierra Leone will be partnering with @madam_wokie and @LunchBoxGift to provide 60,000 face masks to low income market traders in Freetown, Sierra Leone. This will hopefully reduce the spread of Covid19. 9:02 AM · Apr 23, 2020 · Twitter for Android 282 Retweets 2.1K Likes

Antonio Rüdiger @ToniRuediger · Replying to @ToniRuediger Our target for this campaign is $30.000. I Will pledge $5,000 to kickstart this campaign and Big Thanks to @MesutOzil1088 , @nglkante , @Calteck10 , @_OlivierGiroud_ for donating an extra $5,000.Please follow the link below to donate too. Keep safe and save lives! Thx u in advance.

Antonio Rüdiger @ToniRuediger · 2h https://lunchboxgift.com/maskup @TomVensEU || @FCC_Freetown #maskupfreetown Mask Up | lunchboxgift lunchboxgift.com

