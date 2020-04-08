COVID-19: Catholic Priest distributes food items to poor families in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr Emmanuel Obimma, Director, Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke Anambra, has donated food items worth about N10 million to no fewer than 4,000 less privileged people in the state.

Fr Obimma popularly called “Ebube Muonso”, said at the distribution on Tuesday that the gesture was part of his effort to cushion the negative effects of the stay-at-home directive by the government to contain the spread of COVID -19 pandemic ravaging the world.

The items including two lorry trucks of rice, one lorry truck of yams and one lorry truck of Noodles were delivered at his Parish – Blessed Iwene Tansi, Umudioka.

The priest thanked those who contributed to the course, adding that the donation was part of his assisting the downtrodden within the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha.

He said the donation was also to support the move by his Bishop, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke, in assisting the poor in the society.

He expressed the hope that the Coronavirus pandemic in the country would be a thing of the past soon.

“I have emptied my personal account to make sure this happened and by God’s grace by next week Monday and again in two weeks’ time, I shall do another round of giving to the poor in our society.

“I urge those who have to give to others as givers never lack. I am overwhelmed when I saw over 4,000 people ready to collect food and praise God that I thought it wise to do the food apostolate.

“I have taken the lead; others in the mission should follow.

“I am sure Coronavirus will soon be a thing of the past because Jesus Christ died for us that we may live; I urge Nigerians and Christians to have hope in Jesus Christ.

“We shall overcome Coronavirus because with hope and faith, we are more than conquerors. Coronavirus shall come to an end. God, heal your people in Jesus name Amen,” he said. (NAN)

