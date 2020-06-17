COVID-19 cases in Benue rise to 35

ADVERTISEMENT

The Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19 yesterday said that confirmed cases of infected people in the state have risen to 35.

Secretary of the Committee and Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Sunday Ongbabo, made the disclosure to some newsmen in Makurdi.

He disclosed that 11 of the total number of people confirmed to have been positive in the state have been treated and discharged leaving 23 active cases. “We have not lost anybody,” he said.

The commissioner, however, revealed that 80 per cent of the cases that have tested positive for the virus is from the Makurdi metropolis of the state.

Ongbabo added that “From the tests we have done so far, we have recorded 35 positive results from the beginning. 35 Persons have tested positive in Benue and out of these, 11 of them have been treated and have become negative.

“That is a very high percentage of success in Benue. We have not lost anyone in Benue. We are left with 23 active statuses that are on treatment and they are very stable and fine, and we expect that in the next few days, they would be discharged.”

Ongbabo therefore urged residents of the state to be very careful and adhere to rules set up by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for their personal safety.

Commenting on the strike currently embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors, the health commissioner described the development as “unfortunate.”

“Yes, they (ARD) are already on it. It is quite unfortunate because this is the time that we need all hands to be on deck and we cannot afford to lose focus, but we are hoping that it’ll not go beyond next week,” he said.

