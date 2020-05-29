COVID-19 can be treated in Benue – Ortom

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, on Thursday, said that the state has the capacity to treat anyone infected with COVID-19.

Ortom made the remark in an interview with newsmen in Makurdi, following the Wednesday data released by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) which showed that Benue recorded two new cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to seven.

The governor who said even though he was yet to be briefed by the Chairman, State Action Committee on COVID-19, Engr. Benson Abounu, on any new case in the state, however, emphasised that even if there are more cases, they would all be successfully treated and discharged.

He further explained that of the six cases recorded before now in the state, three have been discharged, one absconded back to Kano where he came from, while one has tested negative and would be discharged any moment from now.

He said that only one patient would now be left at the isolation centre except new cases come up.

