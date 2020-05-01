COVID-19: BUK fabricates ventilator

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayero University Kano (BUK), has invented a prototype ventilator machine to enhance the management of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Kano state.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello, while unveiling the machine on Friday said it was part of the contribution of the university to combating coronavirus pandemic.

He said an emergency team was constituted for the project, under Prof. Ibrahim Abdullahi of the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

The VC explained that the ventilator was designed with two mode operating levels for effective management of coronavirus cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

According to him, “The university saw the need to contribute to the fight against the deadly pandemic and came up with this idea.

“The ventilator operates in two modes; in mode one, it breath for the patient while in mode two, the ventilator complement the breathing for patient.

“The ventilator has a control unit to check breathing according to the patient’s requirement. It has ranges for the clinician to tune to a particular breathing frequency to support the life of the patient.

“We produced one unit of the ventilator at the cost of N500, 000. We used available local materials and technologies.

“We are making plans to engage companies so that we can go into mass production. For now, as a university, we produce in batches. We shall soon partner with companies for commercial production.”

According to him, plans are under way for clinical trial of the machine on animals.

The university had set up a Molecular Laboratory to enhance detection, case management and prevent further spread of coronavirus.

The test centre was designed with 180 daily samples test capacity to complement the existing Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory at Aminu kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH).

Related

Download Daily Trust News App