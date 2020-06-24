COVID-19: Buhari should reopen economy — Oluwo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reopen the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oluwo, in an open letter to the president on Wednesday, stated: ‘Continuous locking of our economy is an hazard, not only for today but also the future. We have fought, fighting and winning.”

He, however, said the use of face mask should be mandated for.everybody.

“If need be, should be extended to animals to include animals in human skin. Human who refuses to wear should be meted with animalistic treatment.

He stated: “The world is living with COVID-19. Nigeria should open up and enact an enforceable directives to effectively manage ourselves.

“Today must not be allowed to destroy the future. Let’s get up and face the challenge.

“If we fear to die, it may be difficult to be great should we run away.

“Just like most developed countries, we should endeavour to manage it and expose our economy to survival, for today and tomorrow.

“I suggest billboards across the nation mandating and cautioning Nigeria residents on the use of facemask.

“This will further give no one an excuse of ignorance for full wrath of the law.

“I’m ready to complement this move in my own little capacity as a paramount ruler.

He said the Buhari-led government need to domesticate a moral slogan as done in 1984 through War Against Indiscipline, stressing that the new normal should be wearing of facemask, regular hand washing and keeping social distancing.

“The violators should be severely punished with deserving constitutional dictates. The constitutional pronouncement should be intelligible by every patriot

“Your Excellency, instituting War Against Covid-19 (WAC) or related cognomen is much needed. The fear of death must not permeate hunger. Hunger kills faster and farther.

“An hungry man is obsessed and oppressed and has no boundary to commit illegality such as maiming and killing others for survival.

“Hungry leads to depression. Depression leads to suicide. All these abnormalities are offspring of a recessed economy. An unfriendly economy is the enemy of the government,” he said.

