COVID-19: Buhari receives briefing from PTF

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday received briefing from a delegation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 led by its Chairman and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

It will be exactly four weeks tomorrow (Monday) since the beginning of a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun States.

Some States have taken similar measures.

The briefing comes as the PTF seems ready to announce new measures to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

The delegation who met President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, included Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehinare, National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr Aliyu Sani, and the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.

