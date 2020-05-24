COVID-19: Buhari observes Eid-el-Fitr prayers at home + Photos

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammad Buhari on Sunday observed Eid-el-Fitr prayers with his immediate family at the State House, Abuja.

President Buhari, in a tweet on his Twitter handle, @MBuhari, said he joined his family for Eid prayers at home, in keeping with the Presidential Task Force, PTF, on CVID19 protocol against mass gatherings, as well as the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto suspending Eid congregational prayers across the country.

The President, who wished all Nigerians Eid Mubarak, urged all to continue to reflect on the lessons and virtues of this season and sustain them beyond the celebrations.

Buhari was seen in the middle of seven men while observing two units of prayers led by the Chief Imam of the State House Mosque.

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, was also sitting alongside her daughters.

On Friday, President Buhari announced the cancellation of the traditional Sallah homage which barred politicians and top government officials from visiting him in order to stop coronavirus.

He said that he would conduct his Eid prayers with his family at home as Muslims across the world celebrates Eid-el-Fitr to mark the end of the month-long ramadan fast.

A presidential aide, Garba Shehu, in a statement issued, said the action was in observance of the lockdown measures in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, put in place “to save lives and protect people from all dangers.”

Shehu said the action was also in line with the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III suspending Eid congregational prayers across the country as well as the protocol against mass gathering issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He said President Buhari who had traditionally shared the joyous moment with top government officials, political leaders, community heads, Muslim and Christian religious leaders and children, would not be receiving these homages in a bid to stop the coronavirus from further spreading

