COVID-19: Buhari approves 70,000 tonnes of grains for vulnerable persons

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of 70,000 metric tonnes of grains from the National Grain Reserve to be shared to vulnerable persons in the country as part of the palliative measures for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said this in Abuja at the third joint national briefing of the PTF held on Wednesday.

According to him, 60,000 metric tonnes of the grains would be shared to the vulnerables in FCT, Lagos and Ogun states, which are presently on lockdown, while the remaining 10,000 metric tonnes would be shared to the vulnerables in other frontline states across the country.

“We have received situation reports from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Inter-State traffic across the country as at Tuesday, 31st March, 2020.

“Indications are that there was a reasonable level of compliance with the Presidential directive which has led to great reduction of traffic on major highways.

“We have however received reports of challenges arising from the enforcement of the Presidential directives by security agents generally and in States where Governors have also imposed their own measures,” Mustapha said.

He also said that the PTF has developed an Implementation Guide and Protocols for the COVID-19 Lockdown Policy, which would be widely circulated to all security agencies and will be discussed with sub-national entities for the purpose of building synergy in the fight against the virus.

Daily Trust reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Sunday ordered the total lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun states to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

He gave the order during a special presidential broadcast aired on national television and radio.

