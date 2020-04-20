COVID-19 Briefing: Anxiety over SGF, ministers, others who attended Abba Kyari’s burial

ADVERTISEMENT

There is anxiety over the fate of senior government officials and other Nigerians who attended the Saturday’s burial of Mallam Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kyari died from COVID-19 complications on Friday and was buried in Abuja on Saturday.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha; ministers of Aviation and Foreign Affairs, Hadi Sirika and Geoffrey Onyeama respectively; and Dr. Sani Aliyu, who are members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 attended the burial.

The PTF is expected to hold its first briefing on Monday since the burial of Mr Kyari on Saturday

The PTF has been holding a joint national briefing and the fate of the briefing and the concern members remained unknown after they were asked to self-isolate after attending the burial.

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked key government functionaries, State House staff and reporters who covered and attended the funeral prayer/burial ceremony of Kyari at Defence House and Gudu Cemetery Abuja to work from home for the next 14 days.

In a statement yesterday, Deputy Director (Information), State House, Attah Eesa, said the advice was a precautionary measure.

Top government officials, who cannot be named as they were not authorized to speak on the matter, told Daily Trust that there is no option than for those affected to be on isolation and the briefing suspended as part of measures to prevent further spread of the virus in the country.

However, a senior and reliable government official, who pleaded anonymity, told Daily Trust that there is nothing to worry about as there is no proof that those that attended the burial were infected.

“On the daily briefing that you mentioned, even if the SGF and others that you mentioned were not around, there are other who can continue with the briefing, and there is still the option of video conferencing, so there is no problem here,” the official said.

Another official also confirm that the SGF was in his office to attend to pressing national matters.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, did not pick repeated calls for his comment.

But the Director, Information, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Mr. Willie Bassey, told Daily Trust that such report was not true and should be disregarded.

He said that he was not aware of such directive and that the official channel of communication on the activities of the PTF is the daily briefing.

“Unless there is an official communication from the PTF on COVID-19, let us wait and not be speculative,” Bassey told Daily Trust.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Sunday reported 86 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 627.

The cases were reported in Lagos, Abuja (FCT), Katsina, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Jigawa and Borno.

Daily Trust Online, had exclusively reported the index case in Borno state – a retired anesthetic nurse working with an international organisation in Pulka town of Gwoza LGA who died of COVID-19 related symptoms.

Lagos recorded 70 cases while FCT reported 7 cases. Katsina and Akwa Ibom confirmed three cases each, Bauchi recorded one. Jigawa and Borno recorded index case each.

A total of 170 people have been treated and discharged. Twenty-one people have died from the virus.

Lagos remains the state with the highest number of infections, 376 as at Sunday evening.

