COVID-19: Borno, Rivers record another death, 6 more positive cases

Borno State Committee on COVID-19 has announced the death of one more person as a result of the COVID-19 disease.

It also disclosed that five more patients have been confirmed positive for the viral disease.

This brings the number of those dead to three, including the index case.

The state now has 9 positive cases as at Wednesday, 22nd April.

The deputy governor of the state and Chairman of the state’s COVID-19 Committee, Umar Usman Kadafur, announced the figures at the daily COVID-19 news briefing.

Alhaji Kadafur said 55 persons were tested on Wednesday and the figure of contacts traced so far had also risen from 104 as at Tuesday to 144 on Wednesday.

Similarly, the Rivers State government has identified the third case of the disease in the state as a 61-year-old hotel manager who had attended to his boss when he returned from Abuja in February and mysteriously died.

The state Commissioner for Health, Professor Princewill Chike, made this known at a media briefing monitored by our reporter from a radio station in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Professor Chike said that the 61-year-old has been evacuated to a treatment centre for further management while his contacts will be adequately traced.

The hotel manager is the third case recorded so far in the state.

The first case was a 19-year-old model while the second was a 62-year-old retiree.

The were evacuated to the state treatment centre at Ogali-Eleme where they were treated and discharged.

