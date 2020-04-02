COVID-19: Benue fumigates markets, public places

ADVERTISEMENT

The Benue State Government on Thursday began the fumigation of markets and other public places as part of measures to stem the spread of coronavirus in the state.

A member of the Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19, Dr. Edward Amali, who is supervising the fumigation exercise told journalists in an interview that the committee had lived up to expectations since inception.

Amali said that the exercise became necessary to rid the virus wherever it might be in order to spare the state from recording another positive case as he added that hospitals, markets, parks and even streets where the virus may be suspected to be hanging would equally be fumigated.

He opined that Governor Samuel Ortom and his Deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, who is the Chairman of the Action Committee were determined to eradicate the virus from the state.

He stressed that the exercise which began from the Wurukum market would take up to a week to get all the markets and other places fumigated.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Wurukum Market Traders, Ibrahim Terngu Adura, said the traders had complied with the stay-at-home directive to allow for the fumigation of the market.

