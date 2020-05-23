COVID-19: Bauchi releases N12.7 million to frontline medical personnel

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi State Government has paid the sum of N12.7 million to frontline medical personnel working on the COVID-19 as motivation to support their efforts against the virrus.

Executive Chairman Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency who is also the Chairman Surveillance and Contact Tracing sub Committee on COVID-19 in Bauchi Dr Rilwani Mohammed, who disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday said that the money is being paid to frontline health workers on weekly basis.

Mohammed said, “It is very important that we should inform the public that state government is doing their own part and we the health workers were managing our part in the fight against COVID-19.”

He disclosed that out of the 27 health workers infected by COVID-19 in Bauchi, 24 have been discharged with only three activate cases now on admission, “Two members of our surveillance team including a medical doctor and a paramedic contracted COVID-19 in the cause of discharging their duties but all the two have recover and discharged.”

Speaking on the update of Coronavirus, Mohammed said that the state recorded two new confirmed positive cases Saturday adding that with the drop in cases, the state’s case management is handling only 69 patients on hospitals admission and properly which have been subjected to medical attention. So far, the state total confirmed cases put at 230.

He added that 24 COVID-19 patients were discharged, adding, “24 samples results have returned negative according to their second test after receiving treatment and they are to be discharged. This shows that the total number of discharges have increased to 156 as of today 22nd May 2020.”

He however, noted that the current statistics is still revealing that the Case Fatality Rate is around 2.2% unchanging.

