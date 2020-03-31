COVID-19: Bauchi records 2nd positive case

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bauchi State Government on Tuesday said it has confirmed its second positive COVID-19 case in the state.

The state Deputy Governor and Chairman, Bauchi state Task Force Response Committee, Senator Baba Tela, disclosed this at Bayara General Hospital, Bauchi while addressing newsmen on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

He explained that out of 23 samples brought from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) today, one 55-year-old person has been confirmed positive for Coronavirus.

He said that the patient has been isolated, as treatment has commenced immediately.

He appealed to the citizens of the state to obey all the instructions given by state government on personal hygiene and observe social distancing regularly.

Daily Trust reports that Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had also confirmed testing positive to the COVID-19 on Saturday.

El-Rufai joined other Nigerians including Bauchi state Governor, Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who had tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

Currently, Bauchi has two confirmed case as at 11:15 am 31st March, out of the 135 confirmed cases nationwide, according to the NCDC.

