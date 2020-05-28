COVID-19: Bauchi records 2 deaths, discharges 37 patients

ADVERTISEMENT

Two patients of COVID-19 have been confirmed dead in Bauchi state, bringing the total number of death to seven in the state.

A statement from the state’s ministry of health situation room indicated that one new case was recorded and 37 patients of COVID-19 were discharged bringing the total number of discharged patients to 203.

“This explains the significant progress made by the EOC Case Management, Surveillance and Contact Tracing teams, Risk Communication and other State Task Force Pillars,” the statement read.

The statement further explained that as of Wednesday, only 24 patients are on hospital admission.

The only patient in severe condition has recovered and is getting better, it added

