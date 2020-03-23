COVID-19: ‘Bauchi governor’s test result to be out in 24 hours’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of Health in Bauchi State, Dr Aliyu Muhammed Maigoro, on Monday said the result of clinical test of the state governor, Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, for Coronavirus (COVID-19) would be out and made public in 24 hours.

The Commissioner disclosed this during a media chat while giving updates on the Coronavirus outbreak in the state.

He said the governor is still in good condition and has not shown any symptoms of the virus adding that they are optimistic the result would be negative because it was a secondary contact.

The Commissioner also revealed that all the family members of the governor, two Commissioners and six other aides who joined him for the trip have gone into self-isolation as their samples were taken to the laboratory for confirmation.

Daily Trust had earlier today reported that Governor Bala Mohammed was in self-isolation after having contact with the son of Atiku Abubakar who tested positive for the Coronavirus.

A statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, said, “This is to inform the general public that His Excellency Governor Bala Abdukadir Mohammed had gone into self-isolation.

“This development is sequel to the report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that the son of the former Vice President of Nigeria, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar, was tested positive to the Coronavirus upon his return from an international trip through Lagos.”

He added: “It would be recalled that Governor Bala Mohammed who also recently returned from an official trip in Lagos met with Mohammed Atiku Abubakar in the Aero Contractors aircraft where they shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

“So far, the governor did not exhibit any symptom of the disease, but based on the recommendations of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, he will remain in isolation in order to avoid the risk of spread of the disease.”

On the level of preparedness, the commissioner said the government has created four isolation centres at Abubakar Tafawa University Teaching Hospital, State Specialist Hospital, Federal Medical Centre, Azare and Toro General Hospital to serve as quarantine centres in case of any incidence.

He noted that the state has not recorded any confirmed case of the COVID-19, saying adequate measures have been put in place including mobilizing medical doctors to support the existing ones in the event of an outbreak.

The Commissioner noted that the ministry has created a situation room to give regular updates on the Coronavirus and Lassa fever pandemics, as it continues enlightenment campaign across the state.

However, our reporter observed that there is heightened apprehension within the state government’s circle especially among officials who travelled together with the governor and the traditional rulers as well as other important personalities who interacted with the governor in two separate occasions including the ground breaking of 2,500 housing units in Dungal village and the emergency stakeholders’ meeting held on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

