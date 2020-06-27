Covid-19: Are the airports ready to resume? By Chris Agabi | Jun 27, 2020 22:18 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppTelegram Pressure is on to reopen flights in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria. A simulation on Saturday demoed how ready the country’s airports are to reopen flights As flights come close to reopening, social distancing is a big concern. Markings of the floor of the baggage collection area dictates where individual passengers have to stand to ensure social distancing as they await their baggage The capacity of the sitting area has been reduced from 500 to 250 to restrict the number of people in the area at any particular time. Markings on the floor meant to ensure social distancing as passengers go through clearing and checkin ahead of their flights Airlines are convinced they are 100% ready to resume operations ADVERTISEMENTDear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey. Related SharingTwitterFacebookWhatsAppTelegram