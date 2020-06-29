COVID-19: Anambra presents six herbal medicines to NAFDAC

ADVERTISEMENT

Anambra state government on Monday disclosed that it has forwarded for enlistment, six herbal products for the management of COVID-19 to the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC.

The Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Indigenous Medicine and Herbal practice, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim gave the hint while briefing journalists on the development of herbal medicines in the state.

Ibezim, who did not give names of the herbal medicines, said the forwarding for the enlistment of the six herbal products was coming after diligent research which were properly scrutinized by the Anambra State Traditional Medicine Board.

He, however, said the state government would soon begin to arrest those peddling herbal products in the State without approval from the ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

According to him, the state government was not comfortable with people peddling herbal medicines that were not approved, saying that his office would soon begin to clamp down on such illegal products.

Ibezim expressed shock over the high rate of unauthorized herbal products being peddled by some people in the State.

He also stated that the Anambra State government was committed to making policies that would make Herbal Practitioners in the State achieve their feats in line with the International best practices.

According to Ibezim, his office would continue to engage in meaningful consultations that would take Indigenous Medicine and Herbal practice to the next level.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App