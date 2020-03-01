COVID-19: Al-Makura distributes 120 generators to monarchs for sensitization

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has donated 120 generators to traditional rulers to assist them in sensitizing their subjects on the deadly coronavirus and Lassa fever.

The former governor of Nasarawa made the donation at his constituency office near Lafia Township Stadium on Sunday.

He said, “The role of the traditional institution in containing the epidemic is critical.

” Second- and third-class traditional rulers were the beneficiaries as most of them live in rural areas and lack average supply of electricity supply.

Al-Makura, representing Nasarawa South in the Senate, said he has empowered over 2000 women and youths drawn from the five local government areas in his senatorial constituency.

Similarly, the former governor said he has donated learning aids worth N4million naira to the Government Special School, Lafia.

The school is for people living with disabilities.

