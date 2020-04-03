COVID-19: Al-Habibiyyah calls for support for less privileged

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society (AIS), Sheik Fuad Adeyemi, has called for support for the less privileged to cushion the effects of the stay-at-home order by the Federal Government to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

He made the call on Friday in Abuja during the distribution of food items by the organisation to some less privileged in Guzape community and environs in the FCT.

According to him, the gesture was meant to cushion the effect of the lockdown on some less privileged in the FCT and that it is important for other privileged individuals and organisation to assist the poor and other vulnerable.

He said over 30 bags of rice, noodles, condiments and cash were distributed to the people while stressing the need for everyone to stay at home.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“The distribution of these food materials is Al-Habibiyyah’s little way of supporting the less privileged in this difficult time,” Adeyemi said.

He, however, called for more advocacy on the need for regular hand washing, social distancing and basic hygiene to stop the spread of the virus in the country.

He said, “In Islam, it is stated that whenever there is a pandemic, we should stay at home and obey advice of health and constituted authorities to contain the pandemic. We also want to use this medium to call on government at all levels, well-meaning Nigerians and faith-based organisations to continue to support the less privileged, as we collectively defeat this pandemic.”

Also, the Chairman of the organisation’s Food Bank, Alhaji Farouk Suleiman, said the COVID-19 pandemic is another way to show love and togetherness to the people who would be hard hit by the lockdown and thus needed to be assisted with food, money and other palliative measures.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App