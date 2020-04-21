COVID-19: Akwa Ibom begins random testing, says no support from FG

ADVERTISEMENT

Akwa Ibom state government has concluded plans to commence mass testing of residents following increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

This is even as the state is also taking cognizance of the need to review the lockdown order in view of the hardship it was causing.

It also appealed to the Federal Government to support the government in the fight against the virus.

Addressing newsmen in Uyo, the Chairman COVID-19 Committee and Secretary to the State Government Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem said that although the lockdown spelt hardship, relaxing it would not be done at the expense of human lives.

He revealed that aggressive testing has become imperative because it was only when the state can determine the actual level of spread of the virus that it could comfortable relax the lockdown.

The committee chairman recalled that right from when the first case of covid-19 was reported in the state, the committee had been embarking on effective contact tracing which he said has helped forestall community transmission.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the total lockdown in Akwa Ibom State remains in place as earlier proclaimed and defaulters will only have themselves to blame if caught by the law enforcement agencies deployed around the state to enforce the lockdown order.

“As a leader, who feels for the people, Gov. Emmanuel, approved that palliatives be distributed across the state,” he said.

He revealed the state has yet to receive any financial support from the FG, which reports say, most states have already received.

“We have heard and read published reports that some fiunds have been released to some state governments across the nation to support them in their efforts to stem the spread of the virus. We wish to commend the Federal Government for this laudable initiative. However, Akwa Ibom State has, as of today, not received any support from the Federal Government. We remain optimistic that soon, Akwa Ibom State will get its own share of the palliative,” he said.

The Chairman commended Emmanuel, for the huge resources he has expended so far to ensure that the right amenities, such as the isolation centre with over 13 ventilators at the Ibom Specialist Hospital.

