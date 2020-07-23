COVID-19: Akwa Ibom begins distribution of second round of COVID-19 palliatives

ADVERTISEMENT

Akwa Ibom State Government has commenced the distribution of second round of palliatives to the people across the 31 LGAs of the State.

The exercise which is part of measures by Governor Udom Emmanuel towards cushioning the harsh economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people, has witnessed the distribution of various food items including: Garri, Rice, Flour and Noodles to the people in the state.

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Sir Charles Udoh made this known while flagging off the distribution of the palliatives to the people of Uyo Local Government Area on Thursday at the Traditional Rulers Council Hall in Uyo.

Sir Charles Udoh, who reiterated that, the distribution formula of the palliatives is through the use of village structure, emphasized that the gesture is in line with Governor Udom Emmanuel’s continued determination towards ameliorating the excruciating hard conditions faced by the poorest of the poor and the most vulnerable citizens in villages occasioned by the lockdown of the economy.

Udoh, who is the Chairman of the Palliative Distribution Committee for Uyo LGA while performing the official handing over of 5,696 assorted food items donated by the State Government to the 76 villages of Uyo LGA through their village heads and other representatives of the Uyo LGA, said the sharing formula would ensure that the items trickle down to the targeted beneficiaries as identified by the various community leaders.

Sir Udoh who emphasized that most of the food items distributed as palliatives are locally sourced within the state, commended the foresight of Governor Emmanuel in setting up such industries like: the Kings Flour Mill, the Ibom Agricon Rice Mill and the Garri Processing factories which has made the state self reliance in staple food production.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional institution in Uyo, the Paramount ruler of Uyo, HRM Edidem Silvanus Okon, expressed appreciation to Governor Udom Emmanuel for the kind gesture and described it as a show of love and magnanimity to the people of Akwa Ibom State, especially indigene of Uyo, who have on several occasions demonstrated their unalloyed loyalty and support to the present administration.

