COVID-19: Ahmed Musa denies testing positive

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has debunked the news making rounds that he tested positive to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He disclosed this in a post via his Instagram handle: @ahmedmusa718
Musa, who plays football in Saudi Arabia for his club side arrived Nigeria over the weekend in a private jet with another Super Eagles teammate, John Ogu, alongside some family members.
He said that he had gone into self-isolation alongside his family members on arrival in line with government’s directive, describing his alleged positive COVID-19 status as “false news.”
“My family and I came in from Saudi Arabia and decided to follow the Government’s rule of isolation for 14 days not because any of us have the virus.
“We are perfectly okay and have not tested positive to the virus. Please don’t fall for the malicious messages circulating about me or my family,” Musa stated.
View this post on Instagram
It has come to my notice that certain individuals have decided to post 𝐟𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐬 about me testing positive to Covid 19. This is a pandemic taking peoples lives in thousands so it is sad that some people want to use this to gain followers or views on their pages by spreading falsehood. 𝐌𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭’𝐬 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝟏𝟒 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 not because any of us have the virus. We are perfectly okay and have not tested positive to the virus. Please don’t fall for the malicious messages circulating about me or my family. 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠. 🙏
It will be recalled that since the Coronavirus outbreak last December in China’s central city, Wuhan, a number of high profile footballers have tested positive to COVID-19 including three Juventus players: Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi, and Paulo Dybala.
Other footballers like Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea, Eliaquim Mangala of Valencia and Marouane Fellaini of Shandong Luneng at different times had also tested positive.