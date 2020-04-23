COVID-19: Ahmed Musa denies testing positive

ADVERTISEMENT

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has debunked the news making rounds that he tested positive to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He disclosed this in a post via his Instagram handle: @ahmedmusa718

Musa, who plays football in Saudi Arabia for his club side arrived Nigeria over the weekend in a private jet with another Super Eagles teammate, John Ogu, alongside some family members.

He said that he had gone into self-isolation alongside his family members on arrival in line with government’s directive, describing his alleged positive COVID-19 status as “false news.”

“My family and I came in from Saudi Arabia and decided to follow the Government’s rule of isolation for 14 days not because any of us have the virus.

“We are perfectly okay and have not tested positive to the virus. Please don’t fall for the malicious messages circulating about me or my family,” Musa stated.

It will be recalled that since the Coronavirus outbreak last December in China’s central city, Wuhan, a number of high profile footballers have tested positive to COVID-19 including three Juventus players: Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi, and Paulo Dybala.

Other footballers like Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea, Eliaquim Mangala of Valencia and Marouane Fellaini of Shandong Luneng at different times had also tested positive.

