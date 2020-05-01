Breaking News
COVID-19: Adamawa records 2 new cases

Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri.
The Adamawa Government on Friday confirmed the detection of two additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

Basheer Ahmed, the State Chairman of COVID-19 Containment Committee, announced the development at a media briefing on Friday in Yola.

Ahmed, who is also the Secretary to the State Government, said that the new detection brings to four, number of the novel coronavirus cases in the state.

“The two new cases are from Hildi village in Hong Local Government Area and Saminaka, in the outskirt of Yola South.”

Ahmed urged the citizens of the state to abide by all the safety measures in order to contain the spread of the virus. (NAN)

