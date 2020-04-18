COVID-19: Adamawa quarantines 118 returnees from Lagos, other states

ADVERTISEMENT

The Adamawa State Government on Saturday said it has quarantined returnees from Lagos and other states in Numan and Demsa local government areas of the state.

This, according to the Secretary to the State Government, Bashir Ahmad, is in line with the directives given by the state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, regarding the lockdown order in force in the state.

Ahmad, who also doubled as the Chairman of the Adamawa State COVID-19 containment committee, said he had ordered the isolation of the 188 returnees to enable the government screen them for COVID-19.

He expressed concern over the number of returnees in the state despite the interstate travel ban, adding that some states are not collaborating with the lockdown.

Sources revealed that most of the returnees are factory workers from Lagos and Ogun states, out of which 59 have been isolated in Numan Isolation Centre while 40 have been quarantined at the Kpacham isolation facility in Demsa local government area of the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Suleiman Ngoroje, confirmed the development to Daily Trust adding that some of the returnees were intercepted along Gombe while others were intercepted at Numan-Gombe boundary axis.

Ngoroje said that a special Police task force team led by a deputy Commissioner of Police was formed to ensure total compliance with the lockdown order.

He urged the leadership of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and that of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) to warn their members to adhere to the strict warnings and restriction or face the wrath of the law.

Our reporter observed that Adamawa is yet to record any case of the coronavirus pandemic but noted that road transport workers, tricycles operators and town service cab drivers were defying the lockdown order and continue to engage in late night journeys.

