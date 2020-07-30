COVID-19: Adamawa govt, USAID launch schooling via radio

ADVERTISEMENT

The Adamawa State Government, in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through Strengthening Education in the North East Nigerian States (SENSE), has launched home schooling through Transactional Radio Instruction (TRI) in order to keep track of students staying at home due to COVID-19.

The programme, implemented by the American University of Nigeria (AUN), specifically targets Adamawa and Gombe states.

A representative from Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA), Mr. Stephen Medugu, said BESDA had engaged some parents, teachers and traditional rulers with 56,351 workbooks in order to support children of primary one to three to tune in when the programme was on.

Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, who was represented by his Deputy, Crowther Seth, lauded the effort of USAID, adding that education was one of the pillars of his administration, and prayed for full implementation of the programme.

Speaking earlier, a former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, charged parents to engage students throughout the TRI programme so as to keep them on track.

