COVID-19: Adamawa discharges all patients

ADVERTISEMENT

Adamawa State government has discharged the remaining four coronavirus patients in the state, following their full recovery.

Speaking at a ceremony in Yola on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Abdullahi Isa said the state did not have any COVID-19 active cases.

He said a total of 42 persons tested positive for COVID-19 virus in the state while four persons died of the disease since the first index case recorded in April.

“54 days after the index case was confirmed in Lagos, Adamawa announced its first case of COVID-19 on April 22, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“As of today, the state tested over 374 cases, out of which 42 turned positive, while 313 tested negative, and 19 are pending.

“Although our case fatality ratio at 9.5 per cent is above the national average of 2.5 per cent, it could have been worse, if not for the commitment of healthcare workers who put their lives on the line to save others,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App