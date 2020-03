COVID-19: A look at a ten-room isolation centre in Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, (DASH), Lafia, Nasarawa State. #Coronavirus

Join us on

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.