COVID-19: A/Ibom records one death, three new cases

The Akwa Ibom State Government said it has recorded one more death and three new positive cases of COVID-19 within the week. Speaking yesterday in Uyo during an update on COVID-19 in the state, Governor Udom Emmanuel said with the development, there were now two recorded cases of deaths arising from the disease, and six active cases.

He explained that the three new cases recorded were as a result of the ongoing contact tracing exercise in the state.

“On the last laboratory test we conducted on 44 suspected cases, three persons were confirmed positive, while we lost one.

“The patient we lost was a 68-year-old woman who was transferred to the centre, totally unconscious, with multiple, long, outstanding comorbidity,” he said.

“And I want to use this opportunity to appeal to doctors. Please, whether it is COVID-19 or not, once the illness is beyond what your experience and facility can carry, seek the help of your colleagues. We would not accept cases of dumping any longer.

“A situation where you bring a patient with total unconsciousness, and few hours later, the person would just give up the ghost, we won’t accept that any longer,” he stated.

