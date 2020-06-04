COVID-19: 76% patients in Kano male

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano State Government has said that 76 per cent of confirmed Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state are male.

The Technical Coordinator, Kano State Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Tijjani Hussain, made this known during a press briefing in Kano.

“As at Wednesday, 770 COVID-19 cases were recorded, out of which 697 were active.

” A total of 318 people were discharged across 30 local government areas,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

He said that the metropolitan local government areas contributed 90 per cent of the cases.

Hussain said that Tarauni Local Government Area had the highest number of the cases, with 28.5 per cent, while Kano Municipal had the lowest number.

He added that, of the outskirts local government areas, Karaye had the highest number of COVID-19 cases – 32.

“We have so far collected 5,002 samples. We have since commenced community case searching.

“Such will enable us to get to densely populated communities as part of our efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in our society.

“With this development, we are not waiting for people to come for testing; we are going to them so that we reduce their burden,” he said. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App