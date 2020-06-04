Breaking News
Many feared killed as gunmen attack bank, police station in Kogi‘Kill all bandits’, Air Chief tells troops in KatsinaMan, 25, arrested for allegedly raping 85-yr-old woman in NigerNigeria adopts new guidelines to treat, discharge Covid-19 patients
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID-19: 76% patients in Kano male
ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19: 76% patients in Kano male

By . 
An official of the COVID -19 response team takes sample from the traditional ruler of Roman community, Alhaji Abubakar Jiya, during the commencement of the testing exercise in Abaji yesterday
An official of the COVID -19 response team takes sample from the traditional ruler of Roman community, Alhaji Abubakar Jiya, during the commencement of the testing exercise in Abaji yesterday

The Kano State Government has said that 76 per cent of  confirmed  Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases  in the state are male.

The Technical Coordinator, Kano State Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Tijjani Hussain, made this known during a press briefing in Kano.

“As at Wednesday, 770 COVID-19 cases were recorded, out of which 697 were active.

” A total of 318 people were discharged across 30 local government areas,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

He said that the metropolitan local government areas contributed 90 per cent of the cases.

Hussain said that Tarauni Local Government Area had the highest number of the  cases, with 28.5 per cent, while Kano Municipal had the lowest number.

He added that, of the outskirts local government areas, Karaye had the highest number of COVID-19 cases – 32.

“We have so far collected 5,002 samples. We have since commenced community case searching.

“Such will enable us to get to densely populated communities as part of our efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in our society.

“With this development, we are not waiting for people to come for testing; we are going to them so that we reduce their burden,” he said. (NAN)

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.