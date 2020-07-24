COVID-19: Nigeria records 604 new cases, 20 deaths

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Thursday confirmed 604 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 38,344.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Thursday.

It added that 20 deaths were recorded in the country.

According to the NCDC, 38,948 cases have been confirmed till date, while 16,061 cases have been treated and discharged.

833 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Data released by the centre showed that the latest COVID-19 infections were reported in 20 states and the FCT, with Lagos State – the country’s epicentre of the disease, having the highest number of infected people-203.

A breakdown of the data provided by the NCDC showed that Oyo recorded 87 cases, while FCT had 79 new cases.

Others are: Edo – 41; Osun – 35; Ogun – 24; Rivers – 22; Kaduna – 22; Akwa Ibom – 20; and Plateau – 18.

Delta recorded 9 cases, Ebonyi – 9; Imo – 8; Enugu – 5; and Kano – 5; Cross River – 5 ; Katsina – 4; Nasarawa – 3; Borno – 2; Ekiti – 2; and Bauchi – 1.

604 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-203

Oyo-87

FCT-79

Edo-41

Osun-35

Ogun-24

Rivers-22

Kaduna-22

Akwa Ibom-20

Plateau-18

Delta-9

Ebonyi-9

Imo-8

Enugu-5

Kano-5

Cross River-5

Katsina-4

Nasarawa-3

Borno-2

Ekiti-2

Bauchi-1 38,948 confirmed

16,061 discharged

833 deaths pic.twitter.com/fZgmSoSeSH — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 23, 2020

Emergency Operation Centre

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, would continue to coordinate national response activities across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Nigeria’s health minister, Osagie Ehanire, as saying that the 36 states of the federation and the FCT would receive N100 million each to boost their COVID-19 response efforts.

Ehanire said this at the bi-weekly Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.

“I am pleased to mention that all states of the federation, including the FCT are receiving support from the COVID-19 response through the Regional Diseases Surveillance Enhancement (REDISSE) Project.

“With this support, all states of the federation will receive N100 million to enhance high impact priority response activities.

“The soon-to-be-reactivated BHCPF will join the funding pool,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App