COVID-19: 47 health workers infected in Kano

Kano State Government has confirmed that some 47 medical workers have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the state.

Dr. Tijjani Hussain, the Coordinator, Kano State Taskforce on COVID-19, made the disclosure at a news conference of the Taskforce on COVID-19 on Sunday in Kano.

He said the health workers were confirmed to have contracted the virus in the past weeks, noting that no new case of the virus infection was recorded among health personnel in the past few days.

He said that the feat was achieved following the state government’s prompt action to protect the health workers and guard against future occurrences.

He added that as part of the state government’s efforts to stem the pandemic, over 1,000 frontline health workers were undergoing special training.

He noted that Kano State has recorded 576 confirmed cases of the disease, with 29 new cases and 32 discharged.

“Out of the total number of confirmed cases in Kano State, we recorded 21 deaths. On Saturday, we also recorded 84 new suspected cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of the suspected cases to 1,820 in the state,” he said.

He revealed that the taskforce, on Saturday, received 47 emergency calls which were investigated, adding that they have so far received 1,313 calls.

“Between Saturday and Sunday, 29 of the 84 samples collected were confirmed positive for the virus. So far, we have collected 2,072 samples in the state,” he further said.

