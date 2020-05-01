COVID-19: 43 passengers repatriated as Niger records 3rd case

ADVERTISEMENT

Niger state government on Friday returned 43 passengers back to their state of origin as the state records it third case of COVID19 has in Minna the state capital.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services, Dr Muhammad Makusidi

Makusidi explained that the COVID19 patient who is over 30 years is a driver from Kano State and was driving-pass Minna towards Kano when he was intercepted for flouting the Niger State COVID19 movement restriction order.

The Commissioner said the driver was tried by the mobile court and quarantined, where his sample was taken to Abuja for test and it returned positive.

He said the patient who is presently at the quarantine centre in Minna will immediately be moved to Isolation centre at the Minna General Hospital for treatment.

The Commissioner noted that the patient has no contact in the State as he was only passing-by to his destination in Kano State.

He also announced the interception of three vehicles carrying 43 passengers heading to Kuta in Shiroro Local Government but were tried at the mobile court and rapatriated back to their State.

