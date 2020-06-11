4,351 discharged as Nigeria’s coronavirus cases hit 13,873

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s total confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday hit 13,873 with the confirmation of 409 new cases by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC said that out of the 13,873 recorded cases, 4,351 patients have been treated and discharged.

The centre also said that 382 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC announced this on Wednesday on its official Twitter handle.

It added that 17 deaths were also recorded in the country as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The centre said that no new state had reported a case in the last 24 hours.

It said that Lagos State recorded the highest number of infections for the day in the country with 201 cases while FCT and Delta had 85 and 22 cases respectively.

Others are: Edo (16), Nasarawa (14), Borno (14), Kaduna (14), Bauchi (10), Rivers (9), Enugu (5), Kano (5), Ogun (4), Ondo (4), Baylesa (2), Kebbi (2), Plateau (2).

NCDC also disclosed that the death to recovery ratio improved to 8.7 percent compared to 10 percent the previous week.

“This implies that the recovery rate is ahead of the death rate.

“The cumulative recovery rate is 31.3 per cent and the CFR (mortality rate) is 2.75 per cent

“It is, however important to note that Nigeria’s mortality rate of 2.75 per cent is below the Global average of 6 per cent,” it said.

NAN reports that in the 100 days after the first COVID-19 case was recorded in Nigeria, the NCDC National Reference Laboratory had supported 29 more laboratories to develop the capacity for COVID-19 testing in the country.

“From four to a current 28 testing laboratories in Nigeria, we have seen significant progress in the response to COVID-19 in the country.

“80 per cent of cases present with mild to moderate symptoms.

“We advise Nigerians to take responsibility by adhering to recommended measures,” it said.

