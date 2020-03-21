COVID 19:  3 persons who travelled from UK, Egypt in self isolation in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Three Kaduna residents who recently travelled from the UK and Egypt are in self isolation and being monitored for Covid-19, the state health officials said Saturday.

They have shown no known symptoms of the disease, Kaduna health commissioner Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni, said.

She said the Infectious Disease Control Centre(IDCC) has been strengthened and ready to receive any case of the coronavirus pandemic.

“All travellers from affected countries should self-isolate for a period of 14 days and report any symptom of cough, fever or difficulty in breathing to the following numbers: 08025088304, 08032401473, 08035871662 and 08037808191,’’ she added.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The statement recalled that an Emergency Operations Committee (EOC), comprising all relevant stakeholders, was set up on 28th February 2020, adding that it meets twice weekly to review progress.

The commissioner further said that residents should maintain social distancing, by keeping at least two meters apart from other people, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Dr Baloni also advised them to practise respiratory hygiene by covering the nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing and sneezing and dispose of the tissue immediately in a covered bin or cough into your elbow.

Kaduna has already banned gatherings of more than 50 people and closed all schools with effect from Monday.

Social gatherings like parties, socialising at bars, restaurants, night clubs and public parks have been suspended until further notice

.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App