COVID-19: 2 suspected cases in Adamawa negative—Official

ADVERTISEMENT

The Adamawa Government says it has recorded two suspected Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, but the results had been confirmed negative.

Dr Bwalki Dilli, the state Director, Public Health, Ministry of Health, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yola.

Dilli, who is also the Secretary of the state COVID-19 Containment Committee, explained that the two suspected cases were proved negative after being diagnosed.

“So far so good, surveillance activities are ongoing and the state COVID-19 containment committee are up and doing.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“For the two suspected cases that we took their samples to Abuja for diagnosis, report reaching us is that both of them tested negative which is good news for Adamawa.

“For now, Adamawa has no case of Coronavirus disease,” Dilli said.

He said the state had only one isolation treatment centre situated at the Specialist Hospital, Yola.

He added that the state has four ventilator facilities, two were installed at the state Specialist Hospital and the other two at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yola.

According to the director, the state is expecting two more ventilators from the Federal Government.

“Most of the consumables and the essential medical supply are coming into the state,” Dilli assured. ( NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App