COVID-19: 2 foreigners, 24 Nigerians discharged in Lagos, total now 225

Twenty-six COVID-19 patients including one Polish, one Filipino and 24 Nigerians were Friday discharged from the isolation centres in Lagos.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this while giving update of COVID-19 in the state, noting that

with the new discharge, the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos stands at 225.

According to him, the discharged patients including 14 males and 12 females were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to the virus.

While 14 of the patients were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; 12 others were discharged from the Onikan Isolation Centre and released to reunite with the society.

