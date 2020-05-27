  1. Home
COVID-19: 17 confirmed cases yet to receive treatment over wrong addresses, phone numbers

By Usman A. Bello, Benin   

The Edo State Government has expressed worry that wrong addresses and phone numbers from residents during sample collection was making it difficult for contact tracers to track down confirmed cases after the release of their laboratory result.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, who stated this yesterday in Benin, urged residents to give correct and complete details so as to track them down for treatment.

“17 confirmed cases are yet to be moved for treatment due to wrong addresses, phone numbers or lack of cooperation with surveillance/case management team,” he said.

Okundia said the state government is working with the state’s laboratory pillar to re-emphasise the importance of getting descriptive addresses and correct phone numbers.

He noted that the state has so far discharged 58 patients who have tested negative to the virus, recorded seven COVID-19 related deaths and 191 confirmed cases spread across 14 local governments of the state.

