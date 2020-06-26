  1. Home
COVID-19: 145 Nigerians evacuated from Sudan

By Khadijat Kuburat Lawal 
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama;
145 Nigerians have arrived Nigeria from Khartoum, Sudan.

They arrived Nigeria on Friday following a successful evacuation process.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made this known via his twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama

“Evacuation Update: Air Sudan conveying 145 Nigerians departed Khartoum, Sudan at 9.00am and arrives Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 12.45pm today, Friday, 26, June, 2020.”

The returnees would according to the NCDC protocols be tested on arrival and would have to undertake the 14-days isolation in line with the protocol for evacuation.

