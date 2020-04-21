COVID-19: 1 Polish, 8 Nigerians recover in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

The Incident Commander in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed the recovery and discharge of nine patients, including one foreign national – a Polish – from the isolation facilities in the State.

The eight others are Nigerians.

Sanwo-Olu, in his COVID-19 update, said that the patients, who are five females and four males, have been discharged to join the society.

Their discharge brings to 107, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.

While five of the patients were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, the four others were discharged from Onikan Isolation centre, having fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

As the front line health workers record successes in the battle against COVID-19, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged citizens to stay safe at home, practice social distancing and adopt highest possible personal and hand hygiene.

“This is the only way we can break the chain of transmission of the infection,” he stressed.

The State had earlier recorded two new deaths, a 45-year-old Nigerian male who returned from India in January, 2020 and a 36-year-old Nigerian female with severe underlying health condition but had no history of travel or contact with any COVID-19 confirmed case.

With the two new deaths recorded, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos stand at 16.

