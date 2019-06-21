Courts must decide on Atiku’s petition considering foreign reports – PDP BoT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have asked the Tribunal handling its 2019 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s petition to deliver justice based on available facts.

At the end of its meeting on Friday in Abuja, the chairman Senator Walid Jibrin said the European Union (EU) report on the February 23, 2019 presidential election pointing out “massive irregularities” should serve as another evidence and eye opener to the judges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The EU has already opened the door. I hope the judiciary will listen to what they are saying. They talked sensibly and we agree with them on what they said and we hope we are going to win at the tribunal as well as in other states.”

“What we will ask our members is to be patient and not cause any violence at all. We are ready to abide by the laws of the land. We are not in any mood to cause confusion. Let us face the insecurity in this nation and our party is intact.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our organs are intact; the governors are intact, the National Assembly members are intact. We will not rest in our efforts to move the party forward.”

“We are aimed at restoring our mandate which we are eager and Nigerians are eager to have,” he said.

The BoT also appealed to all members of the PDP to always abide by the decisions of the party.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App