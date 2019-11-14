Court verdict: PDP asks INEC to delist APC from Bayelsa poll

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no place in this Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa state following the disqualification of its candidate, David Lyon and his running mate, by two courts of competent jurisdiction.

The PDP, in a statement on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the development pointed to nothing but victory for the PDP and democracy in the country.

The party asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to delist the APC from the ballot as any vote cast for the party would be a wasted vote.

“The PDP invites INEC to note that no fewer than two decisions of courts of competent jurisdiction have negated the participation of the APC in the race.

“The first was the judgement disqualifying the APC candidates over the presentation of false documents by the deputy governorship candidate, Biobarakuma Degi Eremienyo, which was followed by another judgement, nullifying the entirety of the APC primary that produced the candidates.

“It is therefore trite law that given the circumstances that have entangled the candidature of the APC, the party, accordingly, has no place in the November 16 governorship election and cannot lay claim to any vote.

“Notwithstanding the disqualification, the PDP calls on the Police and the military to immediately invite David Lyon and other APC leaders for questioning over the recent gruesome attack and killing of PDP supporters by APC thugs in Nembe.

“The party condemns the attack by APC agents as cowardly and a clear case of crime against humanity, which must not be politicized under any guise,” the PDP said.

