Court told how lawyer bit off ex-fiancée’s finger during altercation

An FCT High Court in Apo has been told how an Abuja-based legal practitioner bit off the index finger of his ex-fiancée during an altercation.

The Office of Attorney-General of the Federation charged the lawyer, Emmanuel Omattah, who resides in Shagari Dei Dai, Abuja with eight counts charge bordering on assault, causing grievous hurt, intimidation and deceit.

He was accused of beating up his ex-fiancée, Elsie Imaikop, tearing her clothes, and damaging her Toyota Camry car.

The offences were said to contravene sections 342, 264, 240, 396 326, 391 113 and 114 of the Penal Code Law.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed hearing, yesterday, however, Imaikop, who was the complainant and a witness, told the court that the incident happened when she challenged him about his wedding invitation card with another woman.

Imaikop told the court that the Omattah’s sister informed her that her brother was in a new relationship.

“I did not believe her at first until she showed me his traditional marriage pictures on the social media.

“When I discovered that he had fixed a wedding date, I reported him to our church pastor.

“He came to my house that same day I reported him to our pastor with a cutlass threatening to kill me.

“He bit off my index finger as I was trying to defend myself,” she said.

Imaikop had earlier told the court that she and the defendant had been in a relationship since 2012 and he had proposed marriage to her.

She also reported that she contributed to the successful completion of his vocational training programme at the Nigerian Law School.

She also told the court that the defendant secretly arranged and got married to a police officer but kept deceiving her with promise of marriage.

Meanwhile, the trial judge, Justice Silvanus Oriji, has adjourned the case until July 24 for continuation of hearing.

