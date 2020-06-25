Court to rule on alleged killings of 3 IMN members Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed June 29 for judgment in the alleged killings of three members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) by officers of the Nigerian police.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, on Wednesday, adjourned the matter after listening to lawyers.

The judge also fixed June 30 for hearing in a suit filed by one Said Haruna, brother to another IMN member alleged to have also been killed by the police.

In the suit brought by brothers of the deceased: Ibrahim Abdullahi, Ahmad Musa, Yusuf Faska and Said Haruna are demanding the release of the corpses of Suleiman Shehu, Mahdi Musa, Bilyaminu Abubakar Faska and Askari Hassan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

The deceased were alleged to have been killed by agents of the Nigerian Police while their bodies were deposited at the National Hospital mortuary on July 22, 2019 during a peaceful protest to demand for the freedom of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App